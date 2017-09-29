Alistair McGowan and more added to line-up for first Big Mouth Comedy Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall

A HOST of top names has been added to the impressive bill for the first instalment of a star-studded city comedy festival.

Alistair McGowan and The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue are among the list of hilarious acts added to the line-up of the inaugural Big Mouth Comedy Festival at Portsmouth Guildhall – taking place next year.

One of Britain’s most-celebrated impressionists, BAFTA winner and Olivier-nominated Alistair McGowan, will grace the Guildhall stage with his uncanny impersonations when he gives a daytime performance at the festival on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

He is joined by renowned Portsmouth-pair The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue, who will put on their quick, colourful and comedically uncouth act that night.

Others just announced to appear at the hotly-anticipated fixture – which will also feature headline evening acts Russell Kane, Andy Parsons and Seann Walsh – include BBC Mock the Week regular Gary Delaney, Canadian-born gag-merchant Tanyalee Davis and TV and radio mainstay Nathan Caton.

Embarking on Portsmouth Guildhall on March 10 and 11 of next year, the Big Laugh Comedy Festival is being produced and hosted with the support of renowned Horndean-based touring comedian James Alderson – founder of the Spinnaker Tower Comedy Club and Comedy All-Stars in his home village.

As excitement for the festival builds, Mr Alderson, 42, said: ‘I’m very proud of the line-up we have for the first comedy festival in Portsmouth. We have the perfect balance of local comedy talent from the region, right up to big TV names.

‘There really is something for everyone – whether you’re after musical comedy, one-liners, prop-filled fun, impressionists, sitcom stars, comedy legends, TV panel show regulars or well-known touring comedians, preparing their shows for the Edinburgh Festival in the summer.

‘I’m proud to be part of it and as a Pompey boy I’m very excited – hosting the big evening shows for me will be the icing on the cake too!’

Tickets and VIP tickets for the Big Mouth Comedy Festival are already selling quickly, with a range of day, evening, all-day and weekend tickets available.

For more information and tickets see www.bigmouthcomedyfestival.co.uk or call 0844 847 2362.