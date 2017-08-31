Amazon lockers at shopping centre

SHOPPERS will be able to collect their Amazon parcels from a shopping centre after new Amazon lockers were installed.

Fareham Shopping Centre is now home to the service that allows customers to conveniently pick up their purchases while out shopping.

Centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘We are very excited about the new Amazon lockers which will make our shoppers’ lives a little more hassle-free.

‘Shoppers can now collect their parcels on their daily shopping trip or when passing by.’

The lockers are located on the mall by the lifts to the centre’s car park.

Amazon customers will be able to select Fareham Shopping Centre as a locker location during checkout.

Once the parcel is delivered to their locker, they will receive a unique pick-up code and barcode following which customers have three business days to collect their package, after which time it is returned for a full refund from Amazon.

For more information visit farehamshopping.com.