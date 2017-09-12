An evening of hair and beauty in aid of health charity

Have your say

AN AWARD-WINNING salon is one of 100 hosting a ‘Big Hair Do’ evening for charity.

Kate Preston Salons in Fareham will open their doors for a unique evening filled with make up tutorials, head massages, exclusive discounts in aid of mental health charity, MIND.

Business manager Liberty Rock said: ‘People should come to the event to join us in getting excited about our salon, the team and the services we offer.’

There will also be a raffle with top prizes including a GHD wave wand gift set and unlimited blowdrys for one month.

To reserve your place please contact Libby – liberty@katepreston.co.uk or give the salon a call on 01329 828235.