Anniversary discount

GOSPORT Cats Protection is continuing its 35th birthday celebrations in style.

The charity has dubbed September ‘Chip and Snip’ month, during which pets can be neutered and microchipped for £10.

Kate Stapleford from Gosport Cats Protection said: ‘We know that owners love their cats and can show how much they love and care for their pet by investing £10 in their welfare this September.

‘Neutering your cat not only helps in keeping puss closer to home but microchipping, with up-to-date contact details, can make all the difference in being reunited with your beloved pet should he stray or go missing.’

For more information on Cats Protection Gosport, or to register a cat, call (023) 9258 2601.