Another chance to get your salon recognised

Have your say

THE deadline for this year’s JP South Hair and Beauty Awards has been extended.

Salons and businesses across the south coast have been given another week to apply to the industry awards.

Awards organiser Liz Parker said: ‘I encourage people to enter, and to sponsor, as it’s a great way to shout about how well your business is doing.

‘And it’s a great badge of honour to show to your customers.’

This year’s awards ceremony will be announced at a black tie event which will bring together the creme de la creme of the industry across the South East in Brighton at the Hilton Brighton Metropole Hotel on Saturday November 4.

Awards are given out in 12 categories for people who are just getting starting in their career to those who have dedicated the whole lives to the industry.

Liz added:‘I’m always truly impressed by the talent that shines through during these awards.

‘It is always a fun night, and there are some real characters working in the hair and beauty industry in

Portsmouth.

The JP South Hair & Beauty Awards aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the talent within the local hair and beauty sector.

Last year’s host, TV’s beauty expert Gina Akers, said: ‘It takes a long time to actually become proficient in hair or beauty.

‘That takes a lot of work and a lot of effort and that’s got to be recognised.’

To enter, download the entry pack which contains the rules, criteria and entry form, from jpsouthevents.co.uk

or email jpsouthhairandbeautyawards@jpress.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Friday September 29.

The categories are:

- Junior Stylist of the Year

- Colour Technician of the Year

- Gents’ Hairdresser/Barber of the Year

- Hair Stylist of the Year

- Hair Styling Specialist of the Year

- Hair Salon of the Year

- Beauty Therapist of the Year

- Nail Technician of the Year

- Beauty Salon of the Year

- Training Centre of the Year

- Apprentice of the Year

- Lifetime Achievement of the Year