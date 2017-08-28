Anyone can learn to hula

Have your say

ADULTS and children can learn to hula-hoop at a new school dedicated to the art.

Launched by Globe Fit, the classes will start at Fareham College next month.

Director of Globe Fit Hannah Murphy said: ‘After almost four years of running classes locally, we have decided to establish our very own official hula-hoop school.’

The school will run classes for people wishing to learn the art with lessons in hoop skills, tricks and choreography.

Hannah added: ‘We have established our own ‘hoop troupe’.

The troupe auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and will perform at a number of events this year. Classes begin on September 9 and for more information visit globefit.co.uk/hoola