Anyone can learn to hula

ADULTS and children can learn to hula-hoop at a new school dedicated to the art.
Launched by Globe Fit, the classes will start at Fareham College next month.
Director of Globe Fit Hannah Murphy said: ‘After almost four years of running classes locally, we have decided to establish our very own official hula-hoop school.’
The school will run classes for people wishing to learn the art with lessons in hoop skills, tricks and choreography.
Hannah added: ‘We have established our own ‘hoop troupe’.
The troupe auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and will perform at a number of events this year. Classes begin on September 9 and for more information visit globefit.co.uk/hoola
