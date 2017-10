Have your say

YOU can cheer on the UK Armed Forces football team in Portsmouth tomorrow as they bid to win an international tournament.

United Kingdom Armed Forces Football Association will play Netherlands Armed Forces at HMS Temeraire in Burnaby Road.

Kick off is at noon and entry is free.

If the UKAF win tomorrow, it will be the third consecutive win for the squad who are coached by Flight Sergeant Nick De-Long (RAF) who is very proud that this tournament is being played in Portsmouth.