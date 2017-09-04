‘Betty is an example to us all,’ says charity

A 90-year old volunteer helped fundraise a record sum of money for an awareness day.

Betty Richards manned a stall at a supermarket for over six hours for the Fareham Macular Support Group and raised £700 for the charity.

Voluntary group leader David Kett said: ‘Betty is an example to us all. She refused to go home until the rest of us left.’

He added: ‘The amount raised was a record for us for one event.

‘We are so thankful to the generosity of the shoppers and all of the money raised will go to support sufferers of macular degeneration both locally and nationally.

’In addition to raising funds, the event helped raise awareness of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) which is a condition that affects more than 600,000 people in the UK.’

David added: ‘With late-stage macular degeneration, you can’t see faces, you can’t read, you can’t see the food on your plate and you can’t drive.

‘While AMD is the most common cause of sight loss in the UK many people are unaware of the condition.’