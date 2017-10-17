Blackjack player scoops £4,000 jackpot at city casino

A LUCKY blackjack player at Gunwharf’s Grosvenor Casino walked away with two huge payouts totalling over £4,000.

The local customer won the jackpot playing the casino’s Grosvenor Ace King Suited side bet on the tables, winning a combined total of £4,309.37.

Casino manager Tracey Collins said: ‘We’re thrilled to have a jackpot winner with our Grosvenor Ace King Suited progressive side bet.

‘We have heard news of many other customers winning the jackpot all around the country and it’s great to be part of the good news with a winner of our own.

‘It’s great to see people enjoying our gaming area and having a big win like this creates a really exciting buzz around the new additions to the casino. We hope we can get many more players from Portsmouth walking away with the jackpot!’

Priced at £1 per bet, per round, adding a Grosvenor Ace King Suited progressive side bet to a game gives customers the chance to win one of three progressive jackpots; Minor, Major and Mega, with the Mega jackpot paying out a guaranteed minimum of £10,000 if the customer and the dealer draw a Blackjack match by both holding the ace and king of the same suit.