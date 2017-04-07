Blooming marvellous

MEMBERS of a flower club put their talents to a good use and made posies for charity.

Fareham Flower Club sold daffodil posies in Fareham Shopping Centre, by Cafe Giardino, on Saturday, March 25.

The group’s posies were quickly snapped up by shoppers looking for a gift for Mothering Sunday.

The club holds two events per year – one in the spring and one at Christmas – to raise charity cash.

This time the group was supporting children’s charity Cash For Kids.

Fareham Flower Club meets the second Thursday of each month at Wallington Village Hall at 7pm.