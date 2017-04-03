Boost for autism charity

A NON-PROFIT organisation that helps people with autism has been chosen as a care company’s charity of the year.

Platinum Care Solutions, in Portchester, will undertake a range of fundraisers in aid of Autism Hampshire, which operates from its head office in Whiteley.

Jo Barry, director of Platinum Care Solutions, said: ‘Some of the people we care for are living with autism. The condition affects people differently and has an impact on a person’s quality of life, how they relate to others and how they perceive and experience the world around them.

‘We wanted to support Autism Hampshire in its work of raising awareness, as well as with the range of services it provides, which include information and advice, training and residential living.’

Sam Perry, fundraising manager, said: ‘We are delighted that Platinum Care Solutions has chosen to support and fundraise on our behalf and are looking forward to building upon the existing excellent relationship that we already have with them.’

To mark the nomination, Natalie Dobson, the business operations manager at Platinum Care Solutions, visited one of Autism Hampshire’s centres in Gosport with Sam, where they were able to meet both residents and staff.