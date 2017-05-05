Bryony is all set to lead England in dance contest

A talented youngster is to captain England in the Dance World Cup.

Twelve-year- old Bryony Way has been chosen out of hundreds of dancers to captain Team UK.

The Dance World Cup is held in a different country each year and this time it will be taking place in Offenburg, Germany in June.

Bryony has represented the nation in competitions before but she has never led out the team.

Bryony, who studies at Mayville High School, said: ‘I feel really honoured to have been picked out of so many kids. I’ve been dancing since I was two and train for a couple of hours every day at the Gabriella White School.’

Bryony’s mum Hayley said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled for her. She works so hard at her dancing and it is just really lovely for her. We are so proud. Arlene Phillips is the UK team’s patron this year too, so Bryony will get to meet her as well which is really exciting.’

The World Cup is known as the biggest dance competition in the world and it brings thousands of dancers together from over 40 countries such as South Africa, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Team UK have 600 dancers who have been picked from dance schools from all over the UK.

Jo Arnett, UK team manager added: ‘The Dance World Cup is like the Olympics of the dance world and there’s even an opening ceremony parade at the beginning. The dancers have had to go through qualifying rounds to make it into the finals. It is a really tough competition but Team UK has won it for the past four years.’

‘Bryony is not only a great dancer but she is also a nice, friendly and polite child. She won’t just be leading out the team in the parade but she will also be introduced to the judges and you need someone who is going to be a good ambassador to do that.

‘With Arlene Phillips as the UK team’s patron it really helps to bring some recognition for Team UK and it’s really great for all of us that she wants to be involved. We have even had a letter from The Queen wishing the dancers good luck which was really nice for them.’