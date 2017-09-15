Carer presented with prestigious award for her exceptional service

A care professional has been hailed for her commitment to providing support.

Clare Cox has been working as a care assistant in Bluebird Care’s office in Petersfield.

At the annual Bluebird Care Award, Clare was given the title of Regional Carer of the Year, and was a national runner-up for Carer of the Year.

Bluebird Care offers both homecare visits and live-in support for children, young adults, older people and those caring for people with specialist needs – with the annual awards recognising the contributions of staff.

At an afternoon tea hosted at Fortnum and Mason in London, Clare was pitted against five other regional winners chosen from thousands of care assistants from Bluebird care centres from across the UK.

Judge Mike Padgham, chairman of the UK Homecare Association, said: ‘For me, the value of home care and the work that people do, can never be over-estimated.

‘Working round the clock, in all weathers shows a particular, special type of dedication that is rarely seen and it was a pleasure to join in with something that celebrates home care and the invaluable role it plays in improving the quality of life of our oldest and most vulnerable citizens.’

Stacey Fallon from Bluebird Petersfield said: ‘We are extremely proud of Clare reaching the national final.

‘The Bluebird Care Awards are a celebration of the extraordinary passion, professionalism and dedication of our care teams – so we are delighted to see Clare recognised for her exemplary contribution to caring for people in their own home.’

Clare said: ‘Although I am disappointed not to have won the national award, I am so pleased to be nominated and receive the regional title.

‘I had a fantastic day at the awards ceremony meeting like-minded people from all over the UK.’