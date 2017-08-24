Chance to name a mythical carved tree

VISITORS to Beaulieu have been invited to name a newly carved green man tree sculpture which stands on the banks of the attraction’s Mill Pond Walk.

The characterful green man, which has been carved by Paul Sivell from a live oak and uses the tree’s green leaves as his hat, is one of three carvings which have recently brought to life ancient mythical creatures.

To suggest the green man’s new name email competitions@beaulieu.co.uk or visit Beaulieu’s social media.

Lord Montagu will have the final decision on the winning name and entries should be sent by August 31.