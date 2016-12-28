Charity says many are unaware of cold help

A CHARITY that helps people in financial hardship has raised concerns that many people in the county are living in cold homes because they struggle to pay their energy bills, with many unaware of the help that is available.

Despite 208,200 households in Hampshire receiving the Winter Fuel Payment to help with the energy costs last winter, charity Turn2us says that many will cut back on heating their home this winter because they are struggling financially. The charity says that it is crucial that those who are concerned about their fuel bills receive the support that they are eligible for.

Research by Turn2us found that more than half of those surveyed (53 per cent) were not aware that many energy suppliers offer support towards winter energy bills to certain customers, such as those on low incomes. Similarly, two-thirds (66 per cent) were not aware that some energy suppliers have charitable trusts to help certain customers who are struggling with their energy bills.

Simon Hopkins, chief executive of Turn2us, said: ‘Our research lays bare the extent to which people are needlessly suffering in cold homes this winter.’

Find out more about the charity’s No Cold Homes campaign at turn2us.org.uk