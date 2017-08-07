Chelsea is incredibly brave but we had hoped for custodial sentence, says support worker

Claire Lambon CEO of Southern Domestic Abuse Service said: ‘Chelsea is an incredibly brave woman coming forward to share her story.

‘I am pleased that Sue, an SDAS Outreach Worker, was able to support Chelsea both practically and emotionally both before and during the trial.

‘The restraining order is crucial to ensuring Chelsea’s longer-term safety and peace of mind but we had hoped for a custodial sentence to set a clear precedent where there is evidence of repeated, or continuous, controlling or coercive behaviour within an intimate or family relationship.’

Shonagh Dillon, Chief Executive Officer at domestic abuse charity, Aurora New Dawn, said: ‘Coercive control is psychologically traumatic and chips away at a victims self-esteem.

‘A perpetrator does not need to use physical violence to be abusive and many survivors are not aware that the behaviour they are experiencing is abuse and a criminal offence.

In December 2015 England and Wales were the first countries in the world to make coercive control a criminal offence and we are particularly pleased to see this law being utilised in our local area.

‘Chelsea bravely speaking out about her experiences raises the profile of coercive control and open the door for other survivors to come forward.’

Contact our helpline on 02392 472165 Mon – Thursday 5pm–8am and 24hrs from 5pm on Friday’s and bank holidays.”