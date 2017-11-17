Children in Need: Horndean Technology College raises money With cake sale

Horndean Technology College raised money for Children In Need today with their annual bake sale, hosted in their gym.

The cakes were supplied by students and staff and were available to purchase for prices between 50p and £1, with all of the proceeds going to both Children in Need, and The Rocky Appeal, which raises funds for new equipment at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Dozens of students crammed in to the gym at Horndean Technology College to buy their cakes Picture: Tom Bonnett

HTC also held a ‘non-uniform day’ in which each student was allowed to wear non-uniform as long as they donated 50p to the charities.

The cake sale was a huge success with all the cakes being bought by students and staff alike.

The event was organised by Kerri Hughes, a religious studies teacher at the school.

She said: ‘We are splitting the proceeds in half between Children in Need and The Rocky Appeal.

There was a variety of cakes for sale

‘It’s really important for kids to be involved in charity work because obviously not every child is as lucky as our students here, and it gives them that idea that they are part of a bigger community, and part of a global community as well.’

“Lots of the students use skills from arranging charity events that they can use later on in life as well so it is really helpful for them.”

It took just minutes for the cakes to disappear