Children in Need: Pudsey Bear cycles around primary school

There were cheers all around at a primary school when the headteacher braved a bicycle made for two.

St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School decided to raise money for the BBC’s Children in Need charity by doing a tandem cycle ride. The event started at 9.30am today and although the children finished at 3.15pm which is their usual time, parents were encouraged to come back this evening to sponsor those staff members who continued the fundraising efforts.

Pudsey the bear and St Thomas More headteacher Colin Flanagan Picture: Habibur Rahman

Homes School Link and Pupil Opportunity Worker Rosie Miller, was the organiser for the event and headteacher Colin Flanagan said: ‘We feel that Children in Need is one of those charities who reaches out to children of all sorts of needs, it’s exactly what it says on the tin.’

So far, the school has been able to raise £500 and hope to see even more by the end of the day.

Mr Flanagan added: ‘There are kids all over the country in need and we just want to help in some way.’

Pudsey Bear made a brief appearance to have a quick cycle around the playground.