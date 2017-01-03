Chilly dip in the sea for 30 fundraiser

IT WAS a chilly start to the year for a man who is undertaking 30 charity acts to raise money for The Rowans hospice.

Lee Collier-Williams, from Waterlooville, is taking on a variety of challenges to mark his 30th birthday year – and to raise money for the charity that supported his mother-in-law Denise Collier, who died from cancer at the hospice aged 69 in August 2015.

Lee took part in a sea swim on New Year’s Day along with hundreds of others off Stokes Bay. ‘I really enjoyed it,’ he said. ‘It’s never too late to sponsor.’

To sponsor him go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Challenge30TRH?utm_id=13