Chloe’s surprise college guest has the added X Factor

CHLOE Hine was given the surprise of her life – with added X Factor – on a seemingly normal college day when she was serenaded by an international star.

South Downs student Chloe did not suspect anything when she turned up to what she was told was a musical theatre performance by students.

Chloe is shocked after realising James Arthur has come to her college to sing for her

Little did she know, 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur was waiting to surprise her with a song written for her, based around Chloe’s experiences and efforts tackling bullying in society.

It was broadcast on ITV1’s Your Song on Sunday.

Chloe was directly affected by bullying and found music to be a particular method of coping and overcoming the bullies.

She went on to set up the Beat The Bullies website.

The site is for children aged 11 to 18 to visit when in need of help when experiencing bullying in or outside of school.

James said he was inspired by Chloe’s story. Drawing from the experiences in Chloe’s life, he penned a song named Beat the Bullies which he performed to her class.

When talking of the moment she saw James, Chloe said: ‘I honestly didn’t know how to describe it.

‘James Arthur was in my college! I still haven’t got my head around it now.’

As well as a performance from James, there was a personalised video which contained videos from family members speaking of Chloe’s success and of how proud they were.

On seeing the video, Chloe, who was last year honoured with a Points of Light award by Prime Minister Theresa May, said: ‘My mum came on the screen and it was crazy!

‘I feel so blessed to have such an amazing family who would nominate and organise this for me.

‘I’d actually seen my nan in college, but due to her experience in working with students, she explained that she was visiting an ex-student. Luckily she didn’t spoil the surprise!’

Chloe’s mother, Emma, nominated her to be recognised for her efforts.

Emma said: ‘I nominated Chloe for this surprise because she’s an amazing daughter. Despite years of being bullied she’s dedicated her life to helping others so they don’t have to go through the pain she did.’

When talking of future plans, Chloe expressed her want to continue visiting schools and delivering anti-bullying talks, to keep spreading the message on how to cope with bullying and help continue her mission in fighting against bullying.