City council housing development to be named after creator of Scalextric

Have your say

A NEW affordable housing scheme will be named after the creator of a much-loved children’s toy.

A development consisting of 30 council houses and eight council flats in Havant is set to be named Fred Francis Close – after the man who invented Scalextric.

Mr Francis opened the toymaker’s first factory 100 yards from the site of the building scheme, which is located in Kingsclere Avenue.

A turf-cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction – bringing together a host of local dignitaries – is set to take place later this month.