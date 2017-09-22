Coach driver ‘surprised’ by monthly award

A COACH driver has picked up a prestigious award from National Express.

Oscar Cotton, of Fareham-based Lucketts Travel, has been named driver of the month, beating off stiff competition from more than 2,000 others across the UK.

The 27-year-old said: ‘I was so surprised when I heard I’d been named driver of the month.

‘I definitely wasn’t expecting it!

‘I love doing what I do so winning this award is a welcome bonus.’

He was surprised at Lucketts’ headquarters last week, when he was presented with his certificate and has received praise from customers and staff alike since joining Lucketts in April.

Oscar learned to drive coaches through Lucketts’ in-house training academy.

Those who nominated him said: ‘There has been nothing but praise for the driver since the day that he started and he is a credit to the company.

‘He is always willing to work extra on rest days and assisting with breakdowns or changeover of vehicles.

‘He genuinely loves working for Lucketts and National Express and has real potential.’

Lucketts runs more than 100 journeys every day on behalf of National Express and has twice received the firm’s Golden Spanner award for the way it maintains its vehicles.