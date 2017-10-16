Comedian Sean Hughes dies aged 51

COMIC Sean Hughes, who often performed in the region, has died today aged 51.

Reports say that the Irish comic was believed to have been suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and was taken to north London’s Whittington Hospital.

He had been booked to appear at a show by Comedy All Stars in Horndean next February.

In 1990 Sean became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award and he had his own sitcom – Sean’s Show on Channel 4 for two years. He was also a long-running team captain on BBC2’s musical comedy quiz show. Nevermind The Buzzcocks

He was the subject of a Big Interview in The Guide when he came to a Comedy All Stars show back in 2014. You can read it here.