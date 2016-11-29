Completing charity challenges sees David pick up We Can Do It award

HE HAS taken on a marathon, wheeled around a lake for 24 hours and completed three Great South Runs.

These fantastic feats saw David Williamson named as the Personal Achievement award winner at The News’ We Can Do It awards for 2016.

The 37-year-old, who is a double amputee, took home the award on Sunday for his efforts in taking on physical challenges to raise money.

Speaking after the ceremony, held at the New Theatre Royal on Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, David said: ‘I really did not expect it.

‘The other people nominated have done amazing things so it was a real surprise.

‘I was just pleased to be nominated, so to win was fantastic.’

David, from Cowplain, has raised thousands of pounds for charity including Tree of Hope which supports families of sick children needing specialist treatment.

He raised cash for the Willow Vision Appeal for young girl Willow Scotney-Williams by wheeling around the lake at North Harbour, in Cosham, for 24 hours.

David added: ‘I was inspired to help others after joining the sitting volleyball team in Portsmouth.

‘I like to do as much as I can and raise as much money as I can.’

The We Can Do It awards celebrate the unsung heroes of our community, from schools being green to volunteers giving up their time for free.

It is a chance for people to say thank you to those who go the extra mile.

For David, the awards were a great way to share people’s stories.

‘The awards are a fantastic idea,’ he said.

‘Hearing what some people have done is amazing. I went along with some friends and we were close to tears for some of them.

‘It is great for the kids who have done so much to get that recognition.’

There are 10 categories in the awards, which range from Best Business to Service With A Smile. Each category had a winner and runner-up.

Steve Bonnick, from Fareham, was runner-up in Personal Achievement.

He was chosen by the judges for the money he has raised for the Rainbow Centre, in Fareham.

His son Charlie goes to the centre, which supports children with cerebral palsy as well as other motor neurone problems.

Earlier this year Steve did a skydive for the centre, on Palmerston Drive, raising £500 after jumping from 15,000ft. He has also abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower, again to support the centre.