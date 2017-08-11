Search

Complex of flats to open

Mark Farmer, from Portsmouth, has been nominated in the Everyday Hero category of the St John Ambulance awards.

Portsmouth first aider finalist in award after treating man who amputated fingers

The Mayor of Fareham will officially open Sylvan Court, a sheltered housing complex, in Sarisbury Green on August 17 at 2.30pm.

The 4.8m scheme provides 36 flats for people aged 60 and over and includes a hairdressing room and communal lounge.