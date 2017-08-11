Complex of flats to open

The Mayor of Fareham will officially open Sylvan Court, a sheltered housing complex, in Sarisbury Green on August 17 at 2.30pm.
The 4.8m scheme provides 36 flats for people aged 60 and over and includes a hairdressing room and communal lounge.
