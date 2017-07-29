Cosham girl, nine, to have headshave in mum’s memory

Have your say

A YOUNG girl will be saying goodbye to her long locks in memory of her mum.

Grace Hutton is going for a charity headshave after her mum, Paula, died from lung cancer aged 45.

I am scared to be having my hair shaved but it is for my mum and The Rowans Hospice Grace Hutton

The nine-year-old has also organised a fun day to take place on the same day to boost the cash she is raising for The Rowans Hospice.

Grace, from Cosham, said: ‘I am doing this for the loss of my mother.

‘It’s nice to feel proud of yourself and to know that you’ve tried to help people and to help someone that’s good.’

Grace will be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with illnesses which cause hair loss such as cancer or alopecia.

She added: ‘I am scared to be having my hair shaved, but it is for my mum and The Rowans Hospice.’

Paula died in 2013 after battling metastatic lung cancer for two years.

She first discovered she had cancer when she lost feeling in her left arm and learnt the cancer had spread through her lungs, brain and kidneys.

Earlier this year Grace and her sister Isabelle, aged 11, took part in an emotional video talking about smoking and the effect it has had on their family.

Since Paula died, they have been working to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking.

Grace’s dad, James, said: ‘The Rowans Hospice was a real help when Paula was really ill.

‘The headshave was all Grace’s decision, she wanted to give something back.’

Grace will be facing the chop on August 20 at Ian Henry Barber Shop in Cosham.

Between 11am to 2pm there will be face-painting, a dance performance and other activities to raise money.

The family are hoping to raise £1,000 for The Rowans Hospice, in Purbrook, which gives end-of-life care to people in the south.

So far, Grace has raised £300.

To make a donation visit justgiving.com/fundraising/gracehutton10.