Could Harry Potter make you £20,000 richer?

A RARE edition of a Harry Potter book could make you £20,000 better off.

An error in some copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has dramatically increased their retail value.

On page 53 of the novel, Harry receives a list of equipment that he will need to take to Hogwarts.

Among the equipment listed are the usual suspects – a cauldron, a telescope and a set of brass scales.

However, the suggestion of ‘one wand’ is listed twice, at both the top and the bottom of the list.

Only 500 of the first edition copies contain the typo, as it was hastily removed before additional publication.

Experts believe that one of these editions could fetch between £15,000-£20,000 at auction.

By comparison, all other editions of the novel can be purchased for just 99p.