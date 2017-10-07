Could you become  a puppy parent?

Search

AN APPEAL for volunteers to help raise training dogs has been launched.

Canine Partners in Fareham is looking for people to take on the role of being a ‘puppy parent’ – helping the young pups through the early months of training and socialising with others.

The volunteer’s job is to teach them the necessary skills which will develop the dogs to become a canine partner – where they help people with hearing difficulties with their day-to-day lives.

For more information about how to get involved or to volunteer, people can email puppyoffice@caninepartners.org.uk.