Could you convince Mary Berry you’re Britain’s Best Cook?

WOULD-BE cooking stars are wanted to feature in Mary Berry’s new BBC programme.

The former Great British Bake Off judge is to host a show called Britain’s Best Cook.

It will be co-presented by Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman.

Mary Berry said: ‘I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on. This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake.’

Claudia Winkleman said: ‘I am over the moon to be part of this show. Am slightly obsessed with Mary so will follow her around with my own moussaka for most of the filming. Apologies in advance.’

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, says: ‘Home cooking has quietly become one of the nation’s favourite obsessions and so there is no better place than BBC One to compete for this crown. The queen of all judges Mary Berry will be the indisputable head judge, with the irresistible Claudia Winkleman hosting proceedings. But, who will be Mary’s judging partner? The search is on!’

Over eight episodes, the 10 contestants will need to demonstrate skill under pressure and individual flair, as they’re asked to serve the most perfect version of dishes that define modern British home cooking as well as create their special take on well-loved classics.

The judges will be looking for dishes that define a new benchmark of excellence, whether it’s roast beef with the perfect roast potatoes, an ingenious twist on chicken curry or an irresistible chocolate pudding.

Each challenge will reveal new tips and techniques as the competing cooks battle to prove that they have the skills and repertoire, technical ability, resourcefulness and creativity to get through to the final and be crowned Britain’s Best Cook.

Interested readers can get an application form by emailing cooking@keofilms.com or texting 07474578089.