Cyclist Simon on lookout to boost his charity team

FUNDRAISER Simon Tier is recruiting cyclists to raise money for brain tumour research in memory of a friend who died from the condition.

Simon wants riders to join the Brain Tumour Research Randonnée – an event on the Isle of Wight, aiming to raise enough money to fund world-class research into the deadly disease.

Twenty cyclists have already signed up to Simon’s team for the weekend event on July 15 and 16.

Simon said: ‘We’re keen to welcome new faces and old to this year’s event.

‘It will be a great two days of cycling taking in the wonderful sights of the Isle of Wight and, of course, raising money.

‘There are three route options to ensure all distance and difficulty options are catered for. The full route, which we will cycle on Sunday, covers approximately 68 miles and around 4,000ft of climbing.

‘There is an “ultra” route for the more advanced, which will see riders going both clockwise and anti-clockwise around the Island taking in around 140 miles and 8,000ft of climbing.

‘For the less experienced we have a half route so there is something for people of all abilities.’

Tim Green, community fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research, said: ‘Simon has been the most incredible supporter of our charity and is a champion fundraiser.

‘His aim is for this event to raise a total of £2,740 which is the sum it costs to fund a day of research.’

‘We wish him and all those taking part well and thank everyone who gets involved.’

Riders who sign up for the event will be fed at stations and receive finisher’s medals, while those going on to raise £200 or more will receive a Brain Tumour Research cycling top – all for a £25 registration fee.

Simon, from Fareham, has previously raised more than £25,000 for BTR, completing a 187-mile ride through India.

He started his fundraising after his best friend Alan Neilson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2011.

Alan died November 2015 but Simon has continued, hoping that a breakthrough in research could be found.

Brain tumours represent the biggest killer of those under 40 than any other cancer, but according to BTR, which has a laboratory at the University of Portsmouth, the condition receives just one per cent of national cancer research spending.

To join Tier’s Team, or make a vital donation, please go to justgiving.com/fundraising/btrr17