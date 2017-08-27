D-Day project success inspires second book

A TWO YEAR project focussing on the history of a community has finally been completed.

The Portchester Community Association (PCA) put together a book on D-Day in Portchester.

But they uncovered many other stories and realised they had enough material for another book.

One of the four volunteers on the project, Kate Tame, said: ‘People came in with stories that were not relevant to D-Day but still very interesting and so we decided to start Portchester Remembered 1938 – 1948.’

More than 60 people contributed photographs, documents and stories from that time.

Leader of the project, Pamela Wayman said: ‘The book is their memories and there were so many more good ones that we couldn’t fit in as well. We could not have done the book without them.’

And Kate added: ‘We interviewed more than 50 people and then started typing it all up.

‘The book is 60 pages and we typed over 175,000 characters.’

The association received £9,900 from the Heritage Lottery Fund which helped fund the project through its Sharing Heritage programme.

To celebrate the book being published, the PCA held an event which was attended by contributors and Councillor Roger Price.

Cllr Price said: ‘It was a very good event, talking to long standing residents of Portchester about the history.

‘We were all reminiscing about how Portchester looked before the precinct was built.’

He added: ‘Congratulations go to Kate and her team for putting the book together. I have set them the challenge of putting together the history between 1958 and 1968.’

Speaking about the event Pamela said: ‘It was brilliant and people could not stop talking about all their memories of Portchester, the people they knew and where all the old shops used to be.

‘It has been very well received and people felt that it has jogged their memories.

‘It was really lovely.’

The book is available to purchase, for a donation, from the Portchester Community Hub, in West Street.