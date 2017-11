Have your say

FANS of the Coca-Cola truck can now put a date in their diary.

But they’ll have to go to Southampton to see it.

The truck will be at West Quay shopping centre on November 25 and 26 as part of a national tour.

And for those willing to travel a little further, it will be at The Triangle in Bournemouth on November 23.

Visitors to the truck each get a 150ml can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic and the chance to take pictures.