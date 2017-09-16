Dead cool! ‘Til death do us part’ pair tie knot in zombie style

A DESIGNER created something horrifying when a bride wanted to look a little different for her big day.

Ana Espina designs custom dresses and was excited when lovebirds Blue Bailey-Hunt and Dean Pike asked for an undead creation fit for their zombie-themed wedding.

The couple's outfits frpom the back Picture: Greg Black invokingimages

Ana, who is from Southsea said: ‘They asked me last year and Blue requested the special dresses and I thought it was a cool idea.

‘She had an idea of what she was looking for and we worked with her idea to produce the final designs and I made them over the last few months before the wedding in September.

Both dresses were backless halter necks created from scratch by Ana and decorated with fake bones.

The 48 year-old said: ‘They were both quite dramatic designs and Blue looked amazing in the dresses.’

Therapist Blue, 32 and butcher Dean, 35, tied the knot at East Dene mansion on the Isle of Wight.

All the guests, including their children Dexter, five and Zoli, two and Ana herself, dressed up in their finest and before covering themselves in blood.

Ana said: ‘I went to the wedding and it was absolutely amazing.

‘Everyone was dressed as a zombie and the make-up was incredible.’

The couple incorporated the zombie theme into every element of their big day including a cannibal corpse cake and their rings being brought down the aisle on fake fingers on a surgeon’s tray.

Ana, who is originally from Spain and has been in the design industry for 23 years, said: ‘I started making dresses when I was 15 and went to a private academy.

‘I am also a milliner and I actually wore one of my designs to Blue’s Wedding.

She added: ‘It was great to design something different and I would like to do something bizarre again.’