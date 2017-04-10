Denmead chicken hunt is a cracking success

IT WAS a case of hunt the chicken in Denmead over the weekend.

The free family event involved participants finding chickens hidden around the village.

Left to right: Steven Evans and Ruby, seven. Evie Burden, five, with dad Matt. Photo: Keith Woodland. 170431

The chickens were pictures drawn by children from Denmead Junior School. Participants will need to find all 20 chickens to win an Easter treat. The event also coincides with the BBC Get Creative Weekend and children could take part in a free craft activity decorating a paper maché egg.

Organiser Kat Lemon said: ‘We’ve been really busy. The idea is to get everybody into the village centre and to remind them of all of the lovely shops on their doorstep, as well as it being a good community activity.’

Duncan and Wanjun Hobbs, took their children, Annabel, three, and eight-month-old Adam. Duncan, 42, said: ‘It’s been good fun. The weather has been lovely and it’s been great to get out and about in the village.’

Debbie Marks, from Denmead was with her grandnieces, Emilie, four, and Eloise Collins, three. She said: ‘It’s nice that they do something like this for the community and I think we should embrace it, it brings the community together.’