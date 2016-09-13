Diamond wedding: Alan and Maureen Montague

They can’t quite put their finger on why it is they love each other. All they know is that they do – and have done – for the past 60 years.

Alan and Maureen Montague from Baffins met back in 1953 at a school club.

Seventy-nine-year-old Maureen says: ‘We joined this club where we used to listen to records. There was a social evening and that’s how we met.

‘We also used to go out for motorbike rides with the rest of our group. We’d go down the funfair and listen to records.

‘There’s just something that attracts you to another person, isn’t there? I remember looking at Alan and thinking, “he’s nice”.’

The lovebirds wed in 1956 at the old register office at St Michael’s Road, Portsmouth, and honeymooned at Hindhead in a caravan.

They lived at Southsea for 22 years before moving to Baffins, and had three children: Glynis, 58, Laurie, 56, and Andrew, 55.

They also have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Maureen had a number of different jobs over the years, including work at a slipper factory and at Metal Box.

Eighty-four-year-old Alan worked for newspaper distributor John Menzies at Farlington for 40 years, retiring in 1997.

The couple used to go on lots of days out with the family when they were younger.

Alan says: ‘When the kids were toddlers we used to go back to Hindhead because the caravan was based in a huge field.

‘The first thing I did when we arrived at the site was to go up in the woods, find a suitable tree, cut branches down and make my two boys bows and arrows – which they loved.’

‘We also visited South Parade Pier a lot.’

When their children got older Alan and Maureen then started to take trips away by themselves, visiting many different places.

‘The first overseas holiday we had was in Jersey,’ Alan adds.

‘Then after that we went all over the place. One of our favourite places was Cyprus and we loved Canada too.’

To celebrate their diamond wedding, the couple went for a family meal at Casa Brasil at Port Solent.

Maureen says: ‘We very much enjoyed our meal. We only go out on special occasions so it was nice to celebrate with everyone.

‘The time goes so fast, we’ve had a happy life together.’

When asked what it is they love about each other, Alan says: ‘The phrase ‘little things mean a lot’ rings true with us.

‘Little things do mean a lot and you can’t put your finger on what it is about someone that makes you love them, but you just do.’

‘I know it’s a cliche but we are still in love after 60 years. We hardly ever argue.

‘As Prince Charles once said, “Yes I’m in love, whatever love is”.’