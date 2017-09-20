DIAMOND WEDDING: Terry and Helen renew their vows at hometown church

Terry and Helen Wilson decided to mark a special wedding anniversary in equally special fashion, by renewing their vows at the same church where they first exchanged them six decades ago.

The Lee-on-the-Solent couple, who reached their diamond wedding last month, returned to St Bartholomew’s Church in Old Whittington, Chesterfield, on August 13.

Terry and Helen cutting the cake back in 1957

‘We had been married for 60 years, and we thought it would be nice to stand on the same spot where we were 60 years ago,’ says Helen, who is originally from Chesterfield, as well as her husband.

‘We didn’t really know what to expect but it was a wonderful day,’ she adds. ‘It was even better than the first time around!’

Helen first met Terry in 1953, while working for the same engineering company, and married at St Bartholomew’s on August 10, 1957.

Although they say that ‘a lot of their loved ones were missing’, they were able to celebrate the milestone with friends and relatives of their original wedding guests.

‘We didn’t know what to expect as we obviously had never done anything like that before,’ Helen explains.

‘Terry makes me laugh, he always has. That’s a very important quality.’