Duke from West Sussex, dies

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon has died after a short illness, his family confirmed.

The tenth Duke of Richmond has died peacefully at Goodwood House, West Sussex on Friday evening surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old.

Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox will be succeeded by his eldest son and founder of Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival, the Earl of March and Kinrara, Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox.

The younger duke described his father as a ‘progressive’ man and ‘unusually entrepreneurial’.

He said his father’s illness was very short and he had been in good spirits only last Sunday.

The late Duke made headlines when he and the Duchess, Susan Grenville-Grey, adopted two children of mixed-African heritage in the 1960s which was an unusual step in that era.

Lord March said: ‘They felt that interracial adoption would be a good thing, they did a lot of things that they believed in.’

The two British-born girls the couple adopted had South African and Ghanaian heritage, respectively. One is actress Nimmy March, whose birth father was South African.

The late Duke of Richmond was educated at Eton and rose to the rank of lieutenant in the King’s Royal Rifle Corps. He later became an accountant and became a Duke in 1989.

He was a chairman and patron of a string of boards and societies, and had a long-standing association with both the Church of England and the University of Sussex, where he served as chancellor.

He leaves behind five children, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A private funeral will be held at Boxgrove Priory, followed by a memorial service that will be open to the public.