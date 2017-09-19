Emsworth pub chef is nominated for prestigious national award

A PUB chef has been tipped for a prestigious national award.

Giles Babb of the Blue Bell Inn, Emsworth, has been nominated for the 2017/18 Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award.

He will be judged by an expert panel who will decide whether he goes through to the contest’s final stages.

The award, sponsored by Nestlé Professional, will be presented in the new year and is run by the British Beer & Pub Association and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

Speaking about receiving the nomination, chef Giles – who learned his trade at the former South Downs College – said: ‘I’m over the moon to be nominated – it’s a really welcome tribute to our dedication in producing great-tasting, locally produced dishes.’

It was Conservative MP for Havant, Alan Mak, who put Giles forward for the competition.

He said: ‘I am delighted to nominate Giles for the Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award. Giles is very active in the community and tirelessly works to promote the local area through his role as Chairman of the Emsworth Business Association.’