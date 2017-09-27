Ex-Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle to headline Gunwharf fireworks

Have your say

FORMER Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle will be the headline act for this year’s fireworks display at Gunwharf Quays, organisers have revealed.

The singer will perform her new solo single Go to Work to visitors on Thursday November 9.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event, used by the centre to launch the festive season.

General manager at Gunwharf Quays Colin Wilding said: ‘Our fireworks extravaganza is well-known for attracting the very best talent, and this year is no exception.

‘We are delighted to welcome Nadine to the centre to dazzle crowds as part of the evening’s entertainment.

‘The event will also mark the start of the festive season, with Christmas lights being displayed for the first time this year.

‘Gunwharf Quays is a magical Christmas shopping destination and we really are kicking off Christmas in style this year.’

Entertainment on the night will begin at 6pm.

The event is being held in partnership with radio station Wave 105.

Wave’s commercial director Jon Brooks said: ‘Portsmouth has become a key destination for exciting and unique events.

‘Gunwharf Quay’s fireworks are one of the most popular in the county and we’re excited to be partnering with them once again to bring entertainment, including Nadine Coyle, to the south this November.’

As part of girl band Girls Aloud, Nadine achieved a string of 20 consecutive UK top 10 singles including four number ones.

Their most popular hits include Sound of the Underground and The Promise.

Her debut solo single, Insatiable, was released in 2010.

Among the acts taking part last year were popular girl band M.O. and renowned vocalist JP Cooper.

Visitors to November’s event are advised to use public transport, with train, bus, ferry and Hovertravel services all available.

As well as in Gunwharf Quays additional car parking will be made available in Wickham Street car park.