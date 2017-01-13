Family extend funeral welcome to anyone wanting to say goodbye to Natalie

THE funeral of a young woman who died from cancer is open for everyone to attend.

The family of Natalie Daniells have extended the invitation of her funeral to anyone who wants to say goodbye.

Natalie, 20, died on Monday surrounded by her family and friends after being diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

Her funeral is being held on Wednesday, January 25 at 12.15pm. It is taking place at The Oaks, off Barton Road in Havant.

Natalie’s mum Denise Turner said everyone is welcome, all they request is people wear something pink and there are family flowers only.

She added people could make donations to The Rowans Hospice for the help they gave to the family.

As previously reported in The News Natalie, from Southsea, bravely battled cancer twice after she was first diagnosed in November, 2014. The cancer was in her ankle and she had her leg amputated.

Just weeks later, she took on the Race for Life in Southsea.

She was given the all-clear in October 2015 but in February last year was told the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs. In April she was told it was terminal.

But she did not let the diagnosis get her down and in August she married her long-term sweetheart John in a ceremony at the Portsmouth Marriott.

Paying tribute, Denise said: ‘She was wonderful and loved by a lot of people.

‘She was amazing and always smiling.’