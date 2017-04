A DAY of Easter fun is to be held in aid of a charity that helps families with children with autism.

The event takes place tomorrow from midday until 4pm, at Bridgemary, Rowner and Woodcot Community Centre in Wych Lane, Bridgemary.

There will be an egg hunt, Easter bonnet parade, games, face-painting, refreshments, bouncy castle, plus more.

The event is raising money for charity Marvels and Meltdowns.

Tickets cost £1.50 adult or £3 children. For more details call 07817 795250.