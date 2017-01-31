Family of Delays frontman vow to fight on

THE family of a rock star who was diagnosed with cancer have vowed to raise enough cash for pay for potentially life-saving treatment overseas.

Greg Gilbert, who is the 39-year-old frontman in Delays, a band from Southampton, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year.

His family launched a fundraising page to pay pioneering cancer treatment, however they have since received the devastating news that this treatment will only extend his life by a few weeks.

They are now pinning their hopes on alternative treatment in America.

A statement on their fundraising page, written by Greg’s partner Stacey Heale, said: ‘This is an enormous blow. It’s taken me a while to regroup but I’ve dusted myself off and am ready to fight because that’s what mums have to do.

‘We have been warned that to find specific drugs and treatments for him, we will need more funds than we had previously thought – realistically, it looks like we will need a minimum of £250k.

‘If we were to go to the US for treatment, I have been quoted around $15,000 for a consultation – this fee wouldn’t include treatment, accommodation or travel.

‘This is so hard to comprehend, I can’t tell you how scared I am to know I have to find this kind of money to give Dali and Bay a chance to grow up with their daddy.’

The fundraising total was at £144,000 yesterday. Go to gofundme.com/give4greg