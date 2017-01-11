Family pay tribute to ‘courageous and well-loved’ Natalie who lost battle with cancer

SHE was an amazing person who was always smiling and so happy.

That is the emotional tribute made by the mum of Natalie Daniells, who has lost her battle with cancer.

She was wonderful and loved by a lot of people Denise Turner

The 20-year-old from Portsmouth died peacefully at home on Monday afternoon after being diagnosed with terminal cancer last year.

She had already recovered from one bout of cancer, but it returned to her lungs just months after she was given the all-clear.

Her mum, Denise Turner, made a tearful tribute, saying Natalie was well-loved by everyone.

‘She was wonderful and loved by a lot of people,’ Denise, from Southsea, said.

‘She was amazing. She was always smiling.

‘Even when she was really ill, she was always cracking jokes and making us laugh.’

Husband John, who Natalie wed in a beautiful ceremony last August, added: ‘She was caring and loving. She always put people before herself.’

Denise added Natalie was courageous during her illness and always fighting the cancer.

‘She was determined to live as long as she could,’ she added.

‘She even brought Craig David tickets for her sister’s 18th birthday and she was making plans for my birthday. She also brought Little Mix tickets for November – her fight was endless.

‘When she was told in April the cancer was terminal she made sure she went outside every single day.

‘She did that until early December, which is when she started feeling ill.

‘But she still carried on. We went to see the Robin Hood pantomime on Boxing Day at the Mayflower.

‘Natalie loved the theatre and she was dancing along in her seat.’

Natalie, who was known as Natalie Turner before her marriage, touched the hearts of people across Portsmouth when she took on the Race for Life in Southsea in 2015.

Just weeks before the race, she had her leg amputated after she was diagnosed with cancer in her ankle.

She managed to finish the event surrounded by family and friends with a big smile on her face.

Denise said: ‘At the Race for Life she got so much support from a lot of people.

‘As she was walking around people were saying hello and standing up to meet her.’

Natalie was being treated by the Hospice at Home team from The Rowans Hospice in the days leading to her death.

Her family said: ‘The Rowans Hospice were fantastic with her. They were absolutely amazing.

‘They are an amazing group of people.

‘They treated her like a princess and that’s what she was.’

Denise added they had been overwhelmed with the amount of support they have received since she died.

In the past two days, tributes to Natalie have flooded social media with people posting their memories of her as far back as infant school.

Her family added: ‘The words of unconditional love that everyone has given to Natalie is just amazing.

‘There were so many messages posted on social media and they prove what a remarkable human being she was.

‘We never expected to see the amount of tributes.

‘It is overwhelming how many people she touched the lives of.’

Due to the amount of support the family have received, they are welcoming anyone to attend Natalie’s funeral.

All they request is people wear something pink and there are family flowers only.

Denise did say people could make donations to The Rowans Hospice for the help they gave the family.

‘We wanted to give Natalie the send-off she deserves,’ she said.

‘With so many people sharing their respects, we wanted to extend the invitation to anyone who wanted to say goodbye.’

A date for the funeral is yet to be set.