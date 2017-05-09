Fancy a life-swap on TV?

WOULD you like to see how the other half live?

The producer of the hit documentary Rich House Poor House has been commissioned by Channel 5 and is looking for families in the Portsmouth area to take part.

In each episode two families swap homes, budgets and lifestyles for a week.

The focus of the programme is on how money affects family life rather than an examination of the specifics of each family’s financial circumstances.

The ambition of the programme is to look at how much money matters to happiness through the eyes of the two families experiencing life at the other end of the wealth divide.

The series is insightful with genuine purpose but it’s also entertaining, heart-warming and uplifting. However different their financial circumstances are, the two families in each programme have shared values and common ground that they discover across the week’s swap.

If you want to take part, email rhph@hattrick.com or call 0207 1847716.