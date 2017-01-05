Fareham charity to feature on tv show The Undateables

IT HELPS adults with learning disabilities find love and friendship – and now the hard work of a charity is being shown on television.

Fareham-based Love4Life is featuring on Channel 4’s new series of The Undateables.

The Undateables is shining a light on the barriers people face and doing a great job breaking down the taboos Hayley Ostler

The show started this week and, like the past five seasons, follows the love lives of people with a range of conditions from autism and Asperger’s syndrome to narcolepsy.

Love4Life’s co-ordinator Hayley Ostler said it was exciting to get involved with the show.

‘We all remember our first kiss, but for people with disabilities that first kiss may never happen,’ she said.

‘The Undateables is shining a light on the barriers people face and doing a great job breaking down the taboos that can mean intimate relationships can be out of the reach of many adults living with a disability.

‘Being on the show is fantastic and we hope it will go a long way to helping more and more people find love and friendship – the keys to a happy life.’

As previously reported in The News Love4Life replaced Stars in the Sky after the latter faced funding problems. It was facing closure when Fitzroy stepped in to give it financial backing. The charity then rebranded as Love4Life.

It holds social events for adults with learning disabilities to find friends and possibly love. It also supervises dates.

Hayley added: ‘It is wonderful to watch our members grow in confidence and begin to enjoy the fruits of new friendships and the joy of dating and relationships.

‘We celebrate the connections people make with each other, especially as several of our members are engaged to be married, and some are now married.’

Chief executive of Fitzroy Anna Galliford said taking part in the show was a great way to raise awareness.

She added: ‘It is impossible to put a price on what Love4Life achieves.

‘We are grateful to Channel 4 and The Undateables for helping people understand the challenges faced by those living with a disability.’

The Undateables is on every Monday at 9pm with the second episode airing next week.

For more information on Love4Life and the services they offer visit fitzroy.org/love4life-about.