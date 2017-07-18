Fareham friends get ready for crazy 10,000-calorie challenge

TWO friends will take on the ultimate fat-burning challenge to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

Simon Finch and David Bartram, from Fareham, plan to mount indoor bikes and pedal away until they have each burned 10,000 calories — the equivalent of riding 100 miles non-stop.

I’ve been surprised at how many people close to me are indirectly touched by diabetes through friends and family. Simon Finch

The unique challenge is in aid of Diabetes UK and Autism Hampshire.

Whiteley Shopping Centre is hosting the feat on July 22.

Simon, 30, said: ‘This is going to be intense. We think it’s going to take us around 12-14 hours of hard pedalling to complete this crazy challenge.

‘If you have some spare time on the day we’d love for you to come by and support us.’

Simon’s partner Emma was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 18, and takes insulin to control blood sugar levels.

Simon, who is a banker, added: ‘For people living with diabetes it is 24/7, and their family, friends and colleagues are also affected.

‘I’ve been surprised at how many people close to me are indirectly touched by diabetes through friends and family.

‘It’s far more common than I thought but sadly, it’s not something people talk about and often try and hide it.’

The duo, who have taken part in runs together before, will start at 6am and hope to be finished by 8pm.

Climbing business Rock Up is sponsoring a third bike, and will be inviting members of the public to take part in a fastest distance competition.

Charlotte Harrison-Webb, regional fundraiser for Diabetes UK, said: ‘Thanks to Simon and David for undertaking this amazing challenge.

‘Burning 10,000 calories in just one day requires a lot of pedaling, we are really so grateful for their support and wish them the best of luck.’

Sam Perry, marketing manager for Autism Hampshire, added: ‘I go to the same gym as David and Simon and see how hard they work in there.

‘This isn’t a challenge I could get close to completing so I hope that people will recognise this challenge for what it is – hugely impressive.’

Visitors can find Simon and David in the shopping centre near Fat Face and River Island.

To sponsor the pair go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ten-thousand-calorie-challenge