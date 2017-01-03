Fareham girl training hard for charity run

A WOMAN from Fareham is preparing to run a 10k marathon for charity.

Katie Douglas, 24, will be taking part in the Brighton half marathon in April to raise money for Breast Cancer Care, a charity who support people either suffering from or affected by breast cancer.

So many people have been affected by breast cancer and this is a great charity that people can get support from. Katie Douglas, runner

Katie said: ‘It has come around so quick, there’s only three months to go now.

‘So many people have been affected by breast cancer and this is a great charity that people can get support from; so any amount that people can donate would be great!’

If you would like to sponsor Katie, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Katie-Douglas8.