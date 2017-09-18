Festival aims ‘to change views of Fratton’

THE organisers of the Fratton Family Festival say they want the event to continue and ‘to change people’s views of the road’.

This year’s festival, held on Sunday, saw Fratton Road closed off for a day of music, food and family fun.

Speaking on the day, Anna Potten, one of Fratton Big Local’s community development workers, said: ‘We want to change people’s views of the road.

‘Normally people just go through Fratton Road, but today they don’t. Today, people stop and have fun.’

Anna added: ‘Fratton Big Local is a big lottery-funded project which listens to the community.

‘The local people said that one of the most important things to them was improving play facilities at Kingston Rec, so this is our first physical and practical project where we are regenerating a community space, which starts in October.’

The new play facilities aim to be all-inclusive for children of all ages and with mobility problems. It will include basket swings, a bouncing walkway and two zip wires.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, said: ‘It’s a brilliant chance for Fratton to come together and showcase the real family atmosphere we have here.’