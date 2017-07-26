Film-makers celebrate anniversary with award

film-makers have celebrated their anniversary by winning an award.

The Hampshire-based Beacon Productions club marked its 30th birthday by picking up a bronze award at the Caribbean Film Festival for a film called Don’t Forget The Milk.

The short comedy feature tells the story of a hapless worker’s attempts to stop his office colleagues from stealing his milk.

Club chairman Steve Launay said the film – which will be premiered to members at a celebration party this weekend – was just one example of the varied work produced by the club’s 50+ members.

‘Over the years we have produced many short films, including documentaries and vintage dramas’ he said.

The club – whose numbers include several media students from Portsmouth University – is looking to expand its work in making documentaries in Hampshire and is always keen to hear from potential new members. Anyone interested can email Steve Launay at stevebeacon@uwclub.net