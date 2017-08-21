Flower show for autumn

THE Fareham Horticultural Association is getting ready to host its Autumn Show.
Categories include flowers, fruit and vegetables.
Prizes will be presented by Brian Kidd.
The event will start at 1pm on September 16 at St Johns Church Hall.
